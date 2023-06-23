With the selection of Victor Wembanyama, what’s next for the Spurs?

Victor Wembanyama poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs had a historic night on Thursday night as the team made 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, creating a frenzy in the Alamo City.

With the selection of the most promising and hyped prospect since LeBron James, many fans of the team immediately began to ask, “how soon can we again compete for titles?”

While the expectations are huge for Wembanyama, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said he will try and be patient with the generational talent.

“We’re thrilled that we were able to bring Victor on board,” Popovich said. “He’s obviously a heck of a talent, a very mature man. But just like every draft pick, whether it’s the first pick or the 27th pick or the 38th pick, we have a responsibility to each and every one to try and create an environment where they can reach the best success possible for them.”

It’s been four years since the Spurs have seen the playoffs. They’re looking to end that. Wembanyama spoke to the media after his selection and reiterated that he is ready to compete now.

“My message to (Spurs fans), you know, is I’m going to give 100%. Make all that’s in my power to make this franchise win, to have (an) impact on the franchise and fan base and the community,” Wembanyama said.

And while optimism is high, the Spurs are still trying to rebuild from the second-worst record in franchise history last season at 22-60. The plan appears to let the team’s youth develop rather than try and sign expensive veteran free agents to go with their young star.

“It’s a tough league. It’s tough to win in this league,” Wembanyama said. “Many players have tried to win for years, for decades and haven’t made it. My goal is, I’m going to trying to and learn as quick as possible because I want” to win a ring.

The Spurs said that Wemby will next participate in summer league, joining the young talent already on the roster in an attempt to gel and improve. It’s unclear, however, if that’s for the Sacramento summer league games, or if that’s during the Las Vegas Summer League, or both.

“To what degree, we’re not certain yet,” Popovich said.

The Spurs’ hope is as Wemby develops, so does the team.

Popovich said he wants to let Victor to play like Victor, stating he learned from his experience with Hall-of-Fame guard Manu Ginobili after attempting to shape the way he played. Eventually he realized he simply had to just let “Manu be Manu.”

“(We) want Victor to be Victor,” he said. “We are going to watch him and see what happens. I learned that from Manu. You can’t make players be what you think they should be.”

Wemby has already said he intends to play in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, scheduled to begin Aug. 25. And that’s before training camp with the Spurs and the beginning of the NBA season in late October.

