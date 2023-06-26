Woman accuses landscaper of groping her, San Antonio police say

A generic image of shears used for tree trimming.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman called police over the weekend after she said a worker at a company she hired to trim her trees assaulted her.

San Antonio police were called just after 2 p.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of Briardale on the Northeast Side for a report of an indecent assault.

The victim told police she hired the suspect to do work around her residence and was showing him around her home when he began groping her, according to preliminary information provided by SAPD.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The name of the company was not provided, and an investigation is ongoing.

SAPD has not yet released any information regarding the suspect.