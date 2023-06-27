San Antonio police seek information in June 2022 murder case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking information to help identify and locate a suspect in the murder of a 33-year-old woman nearly one year ago.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of I-37 South near Loop 1604 on June 28, 2022, for reports of a body found.

When they arrived, they found the body of Yolanda Ramirez Flores, whose death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Ramirez Flores had last been seen alive on June 24, 2022, after leaving work.

Detectives are working to determine where she went after getting off work and what led to her murder.

Anyone with information about the suspect or clues in the case is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tipsters may be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest and conviction.