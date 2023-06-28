‘I didn’t mean for this to happen’: Interrogation video of man on trial for killing his aunt shown to jury

A man on trial for the murder of his aunt told police the killing was in self-defense and an accident.

Michael Phipps is accused of the 2019 murder of Becky Ibarra, 65.

In court on Wednesday, an interrogation video was shown to the jury.

The video shows Phipps tells police over and over “I didn’t mean for it to happen.”

Becky Ibarra was fatally shot on June 4, 2019. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Phipps explained to police that Ibarra had a history of bullying him and his mother, who both lived with his grandmother.

“She will push you and put her hands on your,” Phipps said. “Becky is a large woman and takes martial arts.”

On June 4, 2019, Phipps said that Ibarra came over and was trying to take a money card away from his mother.

Phipps said that he tried to tell Ibarra to stop when he said she attacked him and pinned him against a table.

It was at that point Phipps said that he took his gun out of his pocket and he claims the hammer got caught in his pocket and that as they continued to struggle it accidentally went off.

“I didn’t shoot Becky,” Phipps said. “I felt like I was defending myself and my mom.”

Before the video was shown to the jury, forensic pathologist Dr. Samantha Evans took the stand.

Evans conducted the autopsy on Ibarra and said she died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The bullet stayed lodged inside Ibarra and Evans said it tore a part of her heart and caused her death.

Closing arguments could happen as soon as Thursday. If found guilty, Phipps faces a possible maximum punishment of up to life in prison.

