H-E-B recalling leather-woven chairs due to fall risk

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is recalling about 1,400 leather-woven chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to a recall issued on Thursday, the Haven & Key leather-woven chairs, also called the Lovina Chairs, can break when people sit on them.

There have been 11 reports of the backrest or legs either cracking or breaking, H-E-B said. No injuries have been reported.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact H-E-B to return the chairs for a full refund,” H-E-B’s website states. “H-E-B is contacting all known purchasers directly.”

The chairs were sold in black and brown at Texas H‑E‑B stores and HEB.com from April 2022 through April 2023. They sold for about $300 each

The UPC codes are 4122089244 for the black chairs and 4122091920 for the brown chairs, and the codes are displayed on the tag.

They were made by UD Surya Abadi Furniture in Indonesia.

