Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on neighborhood street, SAPD says

The man’s condition is unknown; suspect on the run

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in a South Side neighborhood, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m., Thursday, on Buffalo Street and Chalmers Avenue.

Officers received several calls reporting a man having been shot. When they arrived, they found the man, who is in his 40s, had several gunshot wounds.

The man was responsive and taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No one else was hit by the gunfire.

It’s unknown if the man was walking down the street or sitting down when he was shot, SAPD said.

The man doesn’t live in the area and may have been visiting a friend, police said. A lot of his belongings were found on the road after the shooting.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the investigation continues.

