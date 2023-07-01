Driver flees after striking man walking across street on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver that struck a man walking across a North Side street, leaving him hospitalized.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of Parliament Drive.

Police said the 52-year-old man was crossing the street when an unknown vehicle struck him.

He was taken to the hospital with major injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

The driver got away and did not stop to help the man, said officials.

If found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.