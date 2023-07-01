89º

Driver flees after striking man walking across street on North Side, SAPD says

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of Parliament Dr.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver that struck a man walking across a North Side street, leaving him hospitalized.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of Parliament Drive.

Police said the 52-year-old man was crossing the street when an unknown vehicle struck him.

He was taken to the hospital with major injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

The driver got away and did not stop to help the man, said officials.

If found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

