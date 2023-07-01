89º

Police search for driver that struck teen crossing roadway

If found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is on the run after they struck a teenager crossing the road Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

It happened at 10:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of N WW White Road.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was walking the road when a white southbound Toyota sedan struck her.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The driver did not stop to help the woman, said officials.

SAPD said when found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

