Police search for driver that struck teen crossing roadway

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is on the run after they struck a teenager crossing the road Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

It happened at 10:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of N WW White Road.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was walking the road when a white southbound Toyota sedan struck her.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The driver did not stop to help the woman, said officials.

SAPD said when found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.