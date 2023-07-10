Man accused of sexually assaulting child also facing felony drug charges

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on multiple felony charges over the weekend, including a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child.

Adam Laubach, 22, was taken into custody around 2:25 a.m. Sunday for four drug possession charges and an assault charge.

Jail records show he was also arrested on a second-degree felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, stemming from an alleged assault that occurred May 25 at a Motel 6 in the 5500 block of I-35 North.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Laubach was renting a room and using drugs at the motel.

The victim told police she was also staying at the motel because she was using drugs provided by Laubach.

According to the victim, she and Laubach ended up alone in the same room on the day of the assault. She told police they kissed and then Laubach sexually assaulted her before they both fell asleep.

The affidavit states that the victim didn’t know Laubach’s name and only knew him as “Fly.”

The victim told police about the assault the same day and a warrant for Laubach’s arrest was issued June 28.

Laubach is currently in Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $47,000.