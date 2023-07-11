Driver of pickup truck extracted by firefighters after crashing into tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a pickup truck is in the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a tree late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of McCarty Road, not far from San Pedro Avenue and North Star Mall on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the driver of the truck ran into the tree with his truck and had to be cut out by firefighters.

Police said there were no passengers inside and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with possible life-threatening injuries. The person’s name and age are not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.