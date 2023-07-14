Hummer crashes into tree in Seguin, killing 2 teens, their dog, report says

SEGUIN – A Hummer crashed into a tree in Seguin, killing two San Antonio teens and their dog, according to the Seguin Gazette.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday in the 400 block of South King Street in Seguin.

According to the report, the drive of the Hummer lost control of the SUV, crashed into another vehicle, hit a utility pole and then a tree.

Jack Magner, 19, and a 14-year-old girl, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene, according to the report. Both of them are from San Antonio.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

KSAT 12 has reached out to Seguin police for more information. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: