Man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 5 years old

52-year-old Lou Marin was arrested Thursday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Lou Marin mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of five has been arrested in San Antonio.

Lou Marin, 52, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Court records show his bond is set at $130,000.

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, the victim made an outcry to her mother that Marin sexually assaulted her.

The child victim said Marin touched her private parts and told her not to tell her mother.

Court records show Marin refused an interview after his arrest.

