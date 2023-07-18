Local television stations across US launch coalition to protect future of local news in America

Local broadcast station groups are launching the Coalition for Local News, a new advocacy group urging lawmakers and regulators to protect the future of local news in America.

The Coalition for Local News has the support of ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS television Affiliate Associations, which represent more than 600 local TV stations across the country, according to a press release.

The group claims the future of local broadcast news is threatened by regulations that need to be modernized.

Coalition leaders say the government isn’t doing enough to protect the ability of local news outlets to compete.

“One glaring example is the ‘streaming loophole’ in the current FCC rule requiring cable and satellite providers, but not online streaming services, to negotiate directly with local broadcasters for carriage of their stations,” the press release states. “Today, streaming services represent about one-third of the pay-TV market and are growing quickly.”

The coalition is urging the FCC to close the loophole that allows companies — like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV — to bypass streaming distribution negotiations with local broadcast affiliates.

“The intent of the coalition is to protect the future of local news,” Mike Meara, former chair of the ABC Television Affiliates Association and the current president of broadcasting company NPG, told Axios.

Local broadcasters are worried that newscasts will be left out as more Americans opt to ditch their traditional cable and satellite packages for digital alternatives, coalition representatives told Axios.

“Local broadcast stations can thrive in a fair marketplace. We have demonstrated as much over the past 30 years of successful competition in the cable and satellite era. But no business can succeed when the rules don’t apply fairly and reflect today’s reality,” Meara said.

“The market has evolved dramatically and it’s time for lawmakers and regulators to act to protect local broadcast news,” he continued.

Michael O’Brien, SVP at The E.W. Scripps Company said “this ‘streaming loophole’ takes direct investments away from local broadcasters and allows national media conglomerates to control the right to local broadcasters’ signals, ultimately deciding the fate of local news.”

