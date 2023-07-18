Man shot multiple times while sitting inside truck outside West Side apartments, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was shot multiple times while sitting inside his truck outside a West Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the Kennedy Arms Apartments in the 1900 block of Jamar Boulevard not far from South General McMullen, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds to both his head and body. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said the man was sitting inside his truck when he was shot multiple times. There were no witnesses to the shooting. Police do not have a description of any possible suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.