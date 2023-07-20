Man shot victim in back, attempted to shoot him in head before gun jammed, affidavit alleges

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old has been arrested after shooting a victim twice in the back, leaving him in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

Jeamaryun Shannado Gaines, 22, was arrested just before midnight Wednesday and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting that occurred Saturday at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Oakhill Road.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gaines and the victim had hung out a few times and lived in the same apartment complex.

The victim told police that on Saturday, July 15, Gaines approached the victim at the complex wearing blue latex gloves, a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and blue mask on his forehead. He said Gaines held a gun to his head and demanded his property, but he thought Gaines was joking and pushed the gun away.

Gaines then told the victim they should hang out and shoot Gaines’ gun, which the victim agreed to.

When Gaines and the victim started walking behind the apartment complex, the victim told police that Gaines began acting strange.

When the victim turned around, he heard two gunshots and was hit twice in the back, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and told police Gaines continued aiming at his head and pulling the trigger, but the gun jammed.

That’s when Gaines fled back to his apartment, according to the affidavit.

A witness described the shooter as wearing the same outfit Gaines had on when he initially encountered the victim, but the witness said the shooter had a blue ski mask over his face when he was firing the weapon.

Surveillance video provided by another tenant of the complex shows Gaines run into his apartment wearing the same clothes, the affidavit states.

Jail records show Gaines’ bond is set at $75,000.

San Antonio Police Department officials said Gaines was taken into custody without incident.