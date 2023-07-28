BCSO releases rendering of dragon tattoo in hopes of identifying remains found in suitcase

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office provided new information Friday about human remains found inside a suitcase on a property in southwest Bexar County last week.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said it was a human torso that was found and the person had a large tattoo that investigators hope will help them make an identification.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on July 20, BCSO received a call for a suspicious package in a field.

Salazar said people who were feeding animals on the property located the package in the 18000 block of South Loop 1604 in Von Ormy.

The suspicious package turned out to be a suitcase with a human torso inside.

According to Salazar, the Texas Rangers Forensics Lab helped to identify a large dragon tattoo on the back of the torso.

Salazar noted that the rendition is a stock image and not an exact replica of the tattoo.

The property owners, who were out of town when the torso was found, have cooperated with investigators.

Investigators did not locate any other body parts on the property.

Salazar said that searches in various local and statewide databases did not reveal a particular local match from a pool of missing persons.

Anyone with information can call BCSO’s dispatch number at 210-355-6000. Their email is bcsotips@bexar.org. Tips can be made anonymously.