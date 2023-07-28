95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO releases rendering of dragon tattoo in hopes of identifying remains found in suitcase

Tattoo found on torso of victim in suitcase on property in southwest Bexar County on July 20

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Tags: BCSO, San Antonio, Javier Salazar

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office provided new information Friday about human remains found inside a suitcase on a property in southwest Bexar County last week.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said it was a human torso that was found and the person had a large tattoo that investigators hope will help them make an identification.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on July 20, BCSO received a call for a suspicious package in a field.

Salazar said people who were feeding animals on the property located the package in the 18000 block of South Loop 1604 in Von Ormy.

The suspicious package turned out to be a suitcase with a human torso inside.

According to Salazar, the Texas Rangers Forensics Lab helped to identify a large dragon tattoo on the back of the torso.

Salazar noted that the rendition is a stock image and not an exact replica of the tattoo.

The property owners, who were out of town when the torso was found, have cooperated with investigators.

Investigators did not locate any other body parts on the property.

Salazar said that searches in various local and statewide databases did not reveal a particular local match from a pool of missing persons.

Anyone with information can call BCSO’s dispatch number at 210-355-6000. Their email is bcsotips@bexar.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

Read more:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram