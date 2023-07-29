96º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Javier Salazar seeking third term as Bexar County Sheriff

Should he win, this would be Salazar’s third term as sheriff

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, Javier Salazar, BCSO

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will seek a re-election campaign to serve as sheriff for a third term.

Salazar made the announcement Saturday during a luncheon held at the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association Hall.

“I just felt that I could have the best effect on my community ... this region, this state, by staying right here as Bexar County Sheriff for another four years,” Salazar said at a luncheon for his campaign.

Salazar, a Democrat, defeated Gerald “Gerry” Rickhoff, a Republican, by a margin of 24% in 2020 to win his second term as sheriff.

Salazar’s second term as sheriff began Nov. 3, 2020.

This current term will end on Dec. 31, 2024.

Read more:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email