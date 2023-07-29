Javier Salazar seeking third term as Bexar County Sheriff

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will seek a re-election campaign to serve as sheriff for a third term.

Salazar made the announcement Saturday during a luncheon held at the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association Hall.

“I just felt that I could have the best effect on my community ... this region, this state, by staying right here as Bexar County Sheriff for another four years,” Salazar said at a luncheon for his campaign.

Salazar, a Democrat, defeated Gerald “Gerry” Rickhoff, a Republican, by a margin of 24% in 2020 to win his second term as sheriff.

Salazar’s second term as sheriff began Nov. 3, 2020.

This current term will end on Dec. 31, 2024.