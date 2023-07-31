San Antonio Zoo is offering unlimited, free drinks to help visitors beat Texas heat

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is offering visitors a cool new deal with unlimited, free drinks in addition to chill zones in an effort to beat the heat.

The free Coca-Cola beverages, Powerade and water offer kicked off in July and has been extended through Aug. 13.

Cool Zones have also been set up along pathways with free water stations, benches and air conditions, courtesy of Friedrich Air Conditioning.

“Those seeking a refreshing adventure can embark on our ‘Continental Cocktail Crawl,’ showcasing cold handcrafted cocktails and mocktails inspired by delicious flavors from across the globe, including Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, and North America,” zoo officials said in a press release.

“Guests can purchase a cocktail or mocktail passport and try four beverages of their choice,” officials said.

Free drinks aren’t the only cool thing San Antonio Zoo is offering visitors. For a limited time, the zoo is giving guests a chance to pay for a day and get a year free — meaning you can visit the zoo for an entire year for just $36.

“We invite everyone to come and enjoy these COOL new offerings at San Antonio Zoo this summer,” said Deputy Director of San Antonio Zoo Jesse Vargas.