Northbound Interstate 35 reopens at Loop 410 on Northeast Side following crash

A portion of northbound Interstate 35 is closed at the Loop 410 interchange on the Northeast Side due to a crash on Thursday,

SAN ANTONIO – Update: The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Loop 410 on the Northeast Side have reopened following a crash on Thursday.

Original: A portion of Interstate 35 is closed at the Loop 410 interchange on the Northeast Side due to a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of I-35.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time, but traffic is being diverted to the exit for Loop 410.

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to find an alternative route. Long delays are expected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

