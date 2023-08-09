ACS adding free pet vaccination clinic for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is adding a free pet vaccination clinic for San Antonio residents.

ACS said starting on Saturday, a free pet vaccination clinic will open from 8-10 a.m. at the Paul Jolly Adoption Center pavilion at 210 Tuleta, near the San Antonio Zoo and Brackenridge Park.

The clinic will be a monthly recurring event, ACS states in a news release.

ACS said the new clinic is an expansion of services already provided by its veterinary partner, Protect Your Pet.

The clinic will offer microchips and core vaccinations for dogs and cats.

No appointments are needed and services will be available for the first 100 pets only. Pets must be properly restrained by a leash or in a carrier.

Services are available for City of San Antonio residents only, and they should have a photo ID and current address.

To see a list of free clinics from ACS, click here.

