‘We lost everything’: South Side family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side family is starting over after a fire at a multi-family home left three adults and two young children displaced last week. The family is now getting by with support from community members.

“It’s sad because it’s just a lot of memories, and the whole family was here. We lost everything; my daughter lost everything, all her memories,” said Brenda Esparza.

On August 4, firefighters swarmed the 100 block of W Lubbock to battle flames that left a home unrecognizable in a matter of minutes.

Esparza told KSAT she had 19 years of memories at the home her family shared.

“I thank god that everybody is alive,” said Esparza

She says a neighbor who knocked on the doors of the house is why she, her daughter, grandkids, and brother are alive.

Esparza explains they each have their own unit at home. She says having loved ones so close made the house special.

Now the family is relying on others to get by. Esparaza, her daughter, and the kids are staying at a motel provided by their church. And her brother is having to stay with a cousin and borrow a work truck.

Although it’s a blessing, the family shared how the move is a tough adjustment for the little ones.

“He’s used to being here (burned home), and he cries that he wants to come back home, but he doesn’t understand,” said Esparza.

On top of having to start all over, the kids start the school year next week, and everything adds to the stress of a young mom.

“She’s overwhelmed; she cries a lot,” said Esparza.

The mother says if it wasn’t for community support, they would be lost.

“My daughter has been blessed with clothes, especially the kids, because all of their school supplies that they had barely bought for school everything burned,” she said.

Esparza explains her daughter is looking at renting a house, but because repairs are needed, they won’t be able to move in for about a week.

As for the cause of the fire, SAFD is still investigating.