Tips to handle, cook seafood safely

Consumer Reports has advice to help you get the benefits of seafood while reducing the risks.

Seafood is high in protein, often low in saturated fat, and one of the best ways to get large amounts of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. But seafood can quickly spoil and some raw varieties carry health concerns. To balance it all out, Consumer Reports has advice to help you get the benefits while reducing the risks.

The American Heart Association recommends you eat at least two 3-ounce servings of non-fried fish per week. But finding truly fresh seafood can be a challenge.

Seafood is more perishable than meat or poultry. So, you need to take extra precautions to reel in this great source of protein.

Cooking seafood to 145° F kills most germs that could be in the food, but when the food is eaten raw, especially when it wasn’t previously frozen, pathogens can be present and make you sick.

For fin fish, the issue is mostly parasites such as roundworms, tapeworms, and intestinal flukes. These parasites can work their way into your intestinal wall and cause nausea, diarrhea, or abdominal pain. Just another reason to closely examine the catch of the day before you buy.

For raw shellfish, check for freshness. Bagged shellfish should have a tag indicating when it was harvested. If shellfish isn’t bagged, the store or the supplier should have that information. Stick with those harvested no more than about a week earlier.

And don’t forget about food safety when you’re shopping–Keep seafood separated in your shopping cart and bags. You should use a freezer bag with gel packs or ice in a Ziplock bag to transport your product from the store to your home.

Store in the coldest part of your fridge and enjoy as soon as you can. But freeze raw seafood that you won’t use within one to two days. Lean fish keeps for six to eight months in the freezer and fatty fish such as salmon for two to three months.

Find more Consumer Reports stories here