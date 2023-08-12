Man arrested on arson charges after setting two house fires, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars on arson charges after he set two house fires earlier this year, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Alfredo Alex Malagon, 38, was arrested Friday on arson of a habitation.

On April 8, 2023, he was found in the backyard of his neighbor’s house after he set it on fire, an affidavit said.

Police arrived shortly after the fire and told Malagon to stop in his tracks. Instead, he took off but was soon detained by officers, an affidavit said.

During the investigation, arson investigators contacted San Antonio police on a separate fire that was also intentionally set.

It was later found that the owners of the two homes were a divorced couple.

After making the connection, police found that the divorced couple’s son was in a relationship with Malagon’s wife for about a year.

SAPD said the day before the fire, Malagon’s wife stayed the night at the neighbor’s house with the son. At that time, she was told that he would be out of town with one of his parents, visiting family in Houston.

While out of town, the man was told by Malagon’s wife that his house was on fire.

Doorbell footage captured Malagon’s truck leaving the victim’s house moments after the fire started.

After his arrest, Malagon admitted to his wife and children that he had set both fires and that he was sorry, said SAPD.

Malagon also admitted to his brother that he set the fires, stating, “It was my fault, I’m sorry.”

During the call, he also told his brother where he left his truck and implied for him to go get the truck and take care of it.

Malagon is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.

