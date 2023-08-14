Man shot, killed while sitting inside car on city’s West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot while sitting inside parked car on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Coopwood Avenue, not far from both Highway 151 and Castroville Road.

According to police, the man and his girlfriend were sitting inside the car in front of a home when he was shot in the head by someone. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency crews.

SAPD said at this time, they do not have any suspect information. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The girlfriend is presently talking to detectives about what happened, but police say information on the shooting is limited.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.