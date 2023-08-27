Man shot multiple times while escaping attempted carjacking at West Side motel, SAPD says

SAPD investigates shooting at Ramada by Wyndham Travelodge on August 27, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after he was shot multiple times while escaping from an attempted carjacking at a West Side motel, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90.

Police at the scene said a man picked up two people from a Quik Trip and went to the motel for a party.

However, once they parked, the two people he picked up tried to carjack him.

The man was shot several times as he escaped and went to a nearby motel room for help.

Officials applied a tourniquet, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAPD says the suspects ran away and left the vehicle behind.

Officers searched the area for the suspects but were unable to locate anyone.