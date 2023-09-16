14-year-old hospitalized after being struck by car on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAPD responds to a crash in the 4000 block of Southcross on September 16, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a car on the city’s Southeast Side early Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the crash just after midnight Saturday in the 4000 block of E Southcross.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old boy unresponsive, lying in the roadway and partially on the curb.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said police.

Witnesses told police the teen was crossing the roadway when an eastbound red sedan struck the boy.

SAPD says the driver fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid.