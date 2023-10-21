93º
Driver dies in head-on crash on Southeast Side, police say

Second driver hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates head-on crash at East Southcross Boulevard and South WW White Road on October 21, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a head-on crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near East Southcross Boulevard and South WW White Road.

Police said a driver was speeding westbound when he drove over the double yellow lines and struck an eastbound truck head-on.

The speeding driver, believed to be in his mid to late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the truck’s driver, a man believed to be in his mid-60s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

