Woman arrested in connection with shooting death of man in March

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in March.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Rodriguez-Pizano is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting Marcel Greenwood, 27, at the Cape Cod Apartments on Blanco Road.

San Antonio police responded to reports of gunshots inside an apartment around 9 p.m. on March 30 at the complex.

Upon arrival, officers found Greenwood on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez-Pizano and Greenwood arranged to meet at his apartment to smoke marijuana. Prior to the meeting, Greenwood paid the suspect $1,000 through an online bank app for the marijuana. The affidavit mentions two suspects were seen leaving Greenwood’s apartment after the meeting, but no mention was made of another suspect being arrested.

Rodriguez-Pizano told police she didn’t enter Greenwood’s apartment and said that she had blacked out at some point, the affidavit said.