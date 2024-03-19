Family displaced, pets killed after fire at West Side home

SAFD responds to a fire in the 10300 block of Coral Village on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the West Side was completely damaged Tuesday due to a fire.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the home just before 6 a.m. in the 10300 block of Coral Village, not far from Potranco Road and South Ellison Drive.

According to SAFD, firefighters arrived to find heavy flames in the garage. They were able to contain the flames in the garage, but the rest of the house sustained damage due to smoke, heat and water.

The fire did not spread to other homes or structures.

The residents were able to evacuate but some pets died. One resident was cleared after initial smoke inhalation but no one was injured.

Firefighters said it appeared the fire was caused by an electrical issue, including possibly an overloaded outlet.

The damage is estimated between $150,000 and $200,000.