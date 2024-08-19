Trial begins for man accused in 2022 fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of a man accused of opening fire at an apartment party, killing a teenage girl, began Monday.

Nathaniel Melendez, 21, is charged with murder in the death of Evelyn Gumbardo, 16.

In the early hours of July 5, 2022, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Ingram Road.

Upon arrival, officers found three teenagers had been shot: Daniel Valdez and Catalina Farias, both 18, and Gumbardo. The two girls were discovered outside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Gumbardo later succumbed to her injuries.

Farias later identified Melendez as the shooter, leading to his arrest just hours after the incident.

Melendez was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During opening statements, prosecutor Jonathan Alvarado described the events leading up to the shooting. Alvarado stated that Gumbardo and Farias had noticed Melendez acting strangely before the incident. Alvarado argued that Melendez appeared to be under the influence when he began shooting without provocation.

Defense attorney Ron Ross did not deny that Melendez was responsible for the shooting. However, he argued that the state would be unable to prove that Melendez intended to kill anyone, emphasizing the importance of awareness in the context of the charges.

“Awareness is a crucial factor,” Ross said. “We believe the evidence will show that he did not intentionally or knowingly cause this death.”

If convicted, Melendez could face up to life in prison. The trial will resume on Tuesday in the 379th District Court.