Intruder shot after setting down his gun at Northwest Side home

SAPD investigates shooting in the 100 block of Fordham Avenue on Aug. 21, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning at a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police were called to the 100 block of Fordham Avenue around 8:25 a.m. for a burglary in progress.

Recommended Videos

Police said as someone tried to break into the house, another person in the home picked up the gun and shot the intruder twice in his upper leg. That man was transported by EMS to a hospital.

Two people from inside the home were questioned by police, but one person refused to come out of the house.

Police surrounded the home for nearly two hours until the person came outside.

SAPD is still investigating.