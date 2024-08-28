Middle schooler hit by car while biking to school in west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A middle school student who was biking to school Wednesday morning was struck by a vehicle in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student was struck near Swayback Ranch and Mill Park and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

BCSO said the driver stopped and provided information about the crash to deputies.

The driver was released due to no criminality involved in the crash and is not expected to face charges, BCSO said.