87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Middle schooler hit by car while biking to school in west Bexar County

Driver not expected to face charges

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, Crash
(pixabay)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A middle school student who was biking to school Wednesday morning was struck by a vehicle in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student was struck near Swayback Ranch and Mill Park and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said the driver stopped and provided information about the crash to deputies.

The driver was released due to no criminality involved in the crash and is not expected to face charges, BCSO said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos