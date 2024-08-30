Softball community remembers legacy of ride-share driver killed in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – “This man did not deserve to leave this world in the way that he did,” said Felix Saenz

Robert Renteria, 62, a ride-share driver, was shot and killed early Monday morning.

According to San Antonio police, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1900 block of Anchor Drive, which is located near Lockhill Selma Road and Northwest Military Highway.

San Antonio police said it appeared that someone was shooting at the Renteria’s passenger, who was also firing back.

Renteria was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The medical examiner’s office said Thursday that Renteria suffered a stroke at the hospital before he died.

“He’s just out there trying to earn some extra money to be able to be able to survive, and for somebody to just ... it’s a senseless act,” said Shelly Daughtery

The loss of Renteria is hitting the softball community hard. They knew him as an umpire who called the games for generations of local athletes.

“We’ve known Bobby since (daughter) was about six years old, so going on 14 years. She was a catcher. She was one of his catchers, he called all of his catchers his girls,” said Daughtery

The parents of players say they quickly realized Renteria was more than just a man calling balls and strikes.

“(He) kind of (had) a fatherly relationship with everybody, even us,” said Saenz,

“(He was) a friend. We considered him family, (and) a lot of people did. It’s been a rough couple of days,” Daughtery said.

For many, Renteria was a beloved blue who won everyone over with his endearing personality.

“(A) very funny guy, very bubbly guy, always laughing,” Saenz said. “He knew you by first name, like he may have only seen you once or twice, but he would come over and talk to you like he had known you forever,”

Now, lifelong friends are waiting for answers from SAPD, as officers are still looking for the suspects and Renteria’s passenger.

“You got a lot of people who love this man and that were close to him; they’re going to want to see results,” Saenz said.

“You took a precious person from a lot of people here in San Antonio,” Daughtery said.