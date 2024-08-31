SAPD says driver experiences medical episode, collides with another vehicle on North Side

A driver suffered a medical episode and crashed into another vehicle along the Loop 410 access road near Broadway on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver was hospitalized Saturday after they suffered a medical episode, crashed into another vehicle, and struck an electric pole.

Authorities said the collision happened around 12:45 p.m. along the Loop 410 access road and Broadway Street.

Recommended Videos

A driver who suffered a medical episode also crashed into another vehicle and an electric pole along the Loop 410 access road near Broadway on Saturday. (KSAT)

SAPD said the driver was traveling eastbound on the access road when they experienced a medical episode, lost control of their vehicle, hit the median, and another vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway.

After striking another vehicle, the driver of the original vehicle also knocked into an electric pole.

The driver, who experienced a medical episode, was transported to a local hospital. An SAPD official said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Broadway remains slow leading up to the Loop 410 access road.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.