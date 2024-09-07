SAPD arrests suspect accused of shooting 19-year-old man during an argument over a parking spot

San Antonio police arrested a man accused of shooting another man over a parking spot at a QuikTrip on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man Saturday after he was accused of shooting another man over a parking spot at a Northwest Side convenience store.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the QuikTrip located in the 4700 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Officers said they were dispatched to the location and found a 19-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the 19-year-old victim was in a verbal altercation with another man that turned physical.

During the altercation over a parking spot, police said the other man pulled out a weapon from his waist, fired several shots in the victim’s direction and fled the scene.

Officers said they found the 34-year-old suspect’s vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. They later found the suspect inside an apartment and took him into custody.

Police said the suspect was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.