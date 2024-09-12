‘Long overdue’: San Antonio in final stages of Castroville Corridor traffic study

SAN ANTONIO – Marco Lopez moved to Westwood Square in 1968, but only recently, he said, has Castroville Road become a problem.

“People just take off like they’re on the speedway,” Lopez said. Back in the day, he said, drivers drove with more composure.

“They were not as aggressive as they are now,” Lopez said.

Now, in some residents’ opinions, Castroville Road has earned an unsafe reputation.

“It’s not safe at all,” resident Jesusita Rios said.

Residents like Rios said the stretch of the Castroville Corridor between Southwest 36th Street and South General McMullen Road is dangerous.

KSAT 12 has reported on these concerns for nearly a year. The city said it’s in the final stages of its traffic study.

“Whatever the study recommends, we will go to the community to get input and implement,” City of San Antonio Public Works director Razi Hosseini said.

The study, which costs around $68,000, will look at crash data, traffic flow and land use to provide safety recommendations. Once the study is complete at the end of September, Hosseini said the proposed fixes are not a done deal.

“We will need probably additional funding,” Hosseini said.

A permanent traffic signal at the intersection of Castroville Road and Dahlgreen Avenue has been confirmed. Hosseini said the design is also expected to be finished by the end of this month.

Construction is slated to start by the end of the year, Hosseini said.

“It’s long overdue,” Rios said. “How many tragedies need to happen before somebody does something to address the problem?”

