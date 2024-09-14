Person not wearing helmet while riding stolen ATV crashes, sent to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a person riding a stolen ATV crashed into a vehicle and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Commerce Street at the Mittiman Street intersection.

Recommended Videos

The ATV, which investigators said had no lights and was not street-legal, traveled southbound on Mittiman Street.

The rider on the ATV then ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Commerce Street, police said.

Authorities said the ATV rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

SAPD said the ATV rider could be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but its investigation remains ongoing.