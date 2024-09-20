Former San Antonio fifth-grade teacher sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for child sex crime

SAN ANTONIO – A former fifth-grade teacher from San Antonio was sentenced to 325 months in federal prison, followed by 30 years of supervised release for a child sex crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Keisha Lyn Swarner, 42, persuaded a 13-year-old boy to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Recommended Videos

Swarner facilitated meetings between the two children at her home on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, according to court documents.

She urged sexual conduct between the children in various text messages she sent to the boy on a cellphone she had given him and instructed him not to tell his parents, court documents said.

Swarner was arrested on April 14, 2022, and has remained in federal custody.

She pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2024, to one count of sexual performance by a child, admitting that she had authorized and induced a child younger than 14 years of age to engage in sexual conduct.