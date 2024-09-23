78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Two men injured in argument turned shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex

One man in critical condition

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Northeast Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an argument at an apartment complex pool turned violent on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Thousand Oaks at White Rock Apartments after reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Two men got into an argument, pulled out guns and shot at each other, according to police.

One man was found at the pool and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The other man fled and later showed up at a hospital, claiming he was robbed and shot.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos