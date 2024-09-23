Two men injured in argument turned shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an argument at an apartment complex pool turned violent on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Thousand Oaks at White Rock Apartments after reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Two men got into an argument, pulled out guns and shot at each other, according to police.

One man was found at the pool and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The other man fled and later showed up at a hospital, claiming he was robbed and shot.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.