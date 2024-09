SAN ANTONIO – A man who lost control of his motorcycle died after he was run over by a gas tanker truck, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on the Northeast Loop 410 access road between San Pedro Avenue and McCullough Avenue.

Emergency services pronounced the man dead on the scene.

According to police, the gas truck driver is not facing charges.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified.

KSAT will provide more updates as they become available.