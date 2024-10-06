Man shot in driveway on West Side, police say

A man was shot early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in the 300 block of Oriental Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was shot in his driveway.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Oriental Ave., not far from South Brazos Street on the West Side.

A man in his 40s was in his driveway with four other people when a white van pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The man was hit once in his stomach, police said. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.