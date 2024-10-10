Driver detained after flashing gun at off-duty deputy during road-rage incident, BCSO says

A driver is in custody after allegedly pulling a gun on an off-duty BCSO deputy during a road rage incident on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in custody after pulling a gun on an off-duty BCSO deputy during a road rage incident, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to BCSO, the deputy, who was in uniform, was traveling on U.S. 281 when he merged in front of the suspect, who then got in front of the deputy and brake-checked them.

The suspect then pulled a gun and waved it around, the statement said.

Both drivers exited onto East Hildebrand Avenue and parked. The deputy got out, but the suspect drove away to a nearby parking lot and called 911 to report he had put the gun away after seeing the deputy in uniform, BCSO said.

Precinct 3 Constables arrested the suspect, who was transferred into BCSO’s custody.

As of 12 p.m., the suspect was being transferred to the Bexar County Jail. He faces a charge of terroristic threat eminent danger and unlawful carry of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if the deputy was driving a BCSO vehicle or a personal one at the time.