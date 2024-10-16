Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder outside Southeast Side home

Joseph Limon shot and killed Gilbert Garcia after a fight broke out, officials say

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Crime, Southeast Side, San Antonio
A man convicted of murder in connection with a fatal shooting of another man last summer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, according to a press release. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – A man convicted of murder in connection with a fatal shooting of another man last summer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, according to a press release.

Joseph Limon, 38, shot and killed Gilbert Garcia, 36, on June 14, 2023, the release said.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 2200 block of Dollarhide Avenue, near Pecan Valley Drive and Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side of San Antonio.

Limon went to the mother of his child’s home and saw Garcia’s vehicle parked outside the house, officials said. Garcia was the father of the woman’s other child.

Limon confronted the woman about Garcia, which then led to Limon choking her, the release said.

A fight then broke out between Limon and Garcia, which led to Limon shooting Garcia in the chest and shooting him again as Garcia tried to flee, officials said. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Limon was arrested after a short standoff, the release said. He later confessed to police of the shooting, which was confirmed by several witness statements and physical evidence.

