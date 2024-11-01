Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man wounded by stray bullets on West Side; alleged shooter apprehended by police

SAPD: Victim taken to hospital after being struck in leg, abdomen

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, West Side, Shooting, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A bystander was wounded by gunfire from a man and woman who were arguing nearby, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the area near West Commerce Street and North Medina early Friday morning on the West Side.

A man and woman were arguing underneath a bridge when the man allegedly pulled a gun and fired in the woman’s direction, police said.

However, the bullets struck the male bystander in the leg and abdomen, who was nearby, police said.

The man and woman fled, but police later apprehended the man on West Houston Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Right now, what charges the man might be facing is unclear.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos