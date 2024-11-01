Man wounded by stray bullets on West Side; alleged shooter apprehended by police

SAN ANTONIO – A bystander was wounded by gunfire from a man and woman who were arguing nearby, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the area near West Commerce Street and North Medina early Friday morning on the West Side.

A man and woman were arguing underneath a bridge when the man allegedly pulled a gun and fired in the woman’s direction, police said.

However, the bullets struck the male bystander in the leg and abdomen, who was nearby, police said.

The man and woman fled, but police later apprehended the man on West Houston Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Right now, what charges the man might be facing is unclear.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.