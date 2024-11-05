Person missing after car swept away by high waters in Medina County, sheriff’s office says

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person who was trapped in their car during high waters caused by storms moving through the area.

According to a Facebook post, around 9 p.m. last night, dispatchers received a call from a person saying they were trapped in their car that had been swept off the roadway in high water.

The post continues to say the vehicle was found, but the person inside was not there.

Rescue personnel will be looking for the person in the Park Road 37 area.

People traveling through the area are being asked to use caution as first responders are searching.

Some parts of Medina County recorded about 2″ of rain during Monday’s storms.