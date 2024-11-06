Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man shot 4 times, suspect on run after road rage shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Victim was shot four times

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is on the run after shooting a man during an incident of road rage on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was shot four times near Loop 410 near Evers Road.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into a nearby apartment complex and fled in a white convertible, police said. Officers cleared the apartment but have yet to locate the suspect.

The victim, who fled to a nearby gas station, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as more information is available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos