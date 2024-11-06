Man shot 4 times, suspect on run after road rage shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is on the run after shooting a man during an incident of road rage on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was shot four times near Loop 410 near Evers Road.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into a nearby apartment complex and fled in a white convertible, police said. Officers cleared the apartment but have yet to locate the suspect.

The victim, who fled to a nearby gas station, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as more information is available.