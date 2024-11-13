Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

West Side house fire causes roughly $10k in damage, SAFD says

Fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. in 100 block of Allsup Street

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Fire, West Side, SAFD
Fire on West Side causes roughly $10k in damage to home, SAFD says (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that started in a back house damaged a home on the city’s West Side and left one person injured early Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Allsup Street, not far from West Commerce Street and Historic Old US Highway 90.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said everyone was evacuated safely, but one person had to be treated for minor burns by EMS. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire started in the back house, fire crews said. According to the homeowners, their dogs accidentally started it.

Damage to the house is estimated to be around $5,000 to $10,000, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos