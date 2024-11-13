West Side house fire causes roughly $10k in damage, SAFD says

Fire on West Side causes roughly $10k in damage to home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that started in a back house damaged a home on the city’s West Side and left one person injured early Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Allsup Street, not far from West Commerce Street and Historic Old US Highway 90.

Firefighters said everyone was evacuated safely, but one person had to be treated for minor burns by EMS. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire started in the back house, fire crews said. According to the homeowners, their dogs accidentally started it.

Damage to the house is estimated to be around $5,000 to $10,000, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide more updates as they become available.