Drive-by suspect on the run after shooting 16 times into North Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after they say a person shot into a home on the North Side before fleeing.

Officers received a shooting call around 5 a.m. Thursday for a home in the 700 block of Weizmann Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located about 16 shell casings outside of the home, according to an officer at the scene.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were all unharmed, police said.

Police say they are looking for a single suspect who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. No other identifying information was provided.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

