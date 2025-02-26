Developers' master plan shapes Stone Oak’s unique look

San Antonio – When people talk about Stone Oak, many tend to think of anything north of Loop 1604 between Blanco Road and Highway 281 — but it’s not completely true.

There are specific boundaries to the community, according to Stone Oak Property Manager Meg Lorente.

From Loop 1604 on Blanco Road to just north of Huebner Road, and all of Stone Oak Parkway to Highway 281, up to about North Canyon Springs Golf Club and Hardy Oak, not quite to Wilderness Oak are part of the community, with a gap between the southern part.

Stone Oak Boundaries according to Stone Oak Property Owners Association. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Many people tend to think they live in Stone Oak because businesses have that in their name, but that’s not always the case.

Village at Stone Oak is just outside of the community, and Stone Oak Methodist Hospital is adjacent to the neighborhood.

Many students who attended Reagan High School tend to think it’s part of Stone Oak, but it’s not.

“In 1985, the developers that got together filed the master plan with their county, with the idea that they wanted to create a strong sense of community,” Lorente said. “To come up with a community where that all encompassed all the needs that would be in a community — hospital, commercial, grocery stores, residential, everything sort of being in one area and easily accessible.”

Developers planned out the specific zoning areas for residential areas, churches, schools and hospitals before anything was built.

The master plan also includes rules on things like sign and height restrictions and policies for businesses and communities.

“Basically, just that set of rules that helps maintain a certain standard within the entire community,” Lorente said. “It keeps the area looking nice.”

Any change requests that deviate from the master plan would require a majority vote by the Stone Oak Property Owners Association.

Lorente said that has never happened.

There are 6,500 commercial and residential property owners in Stone Oak, with 36 neighborhood associations.

If you ever wonder if you are entering or leaving Stone Oak, just look for the signs at the boundaries of the community.