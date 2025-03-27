San Antonio car dealership prepared for auto tariffs, warns about potential shortage

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to place a 25% tariff on auto imports, set to go into effect on April 3. That means if you’re trying to buy an imported car in April, you may see an increase in the listed price.

So how does this affect San Antonio?

KSAT spoke with April Ancira, vice president of the Ancira Auto Group, who said customers may see a shortage of foreign cars in the future because of the tariffs.

“So, we happen to have a lot of (imported vehicle) inventory right now,” Ancira said. “So in the next one to two months, you’re probably going to be OK when it comes to inventory. After that, yeah, you’re going to start seeing a shortage of those cars in some of those vehicles made overseas.”

Despite the potential shortage, Ancira wanted to remind customers that certain car models that appear foreign are actually made in the United States. She referred to vehicles the Volkswagen Atlas, Toyota Tundra, Chevy Tahoe, and Nissan Rogue and Altima.

She added that the upcoming tariffs could cause certain vehicles to rise in price since there could be a limited supply.

“If there’s a vehicle that a consumer knows is made outside of the United States and shipped in, then I would encourage them to consider looking at buying that sooner rather than later, instead of waiting,” Ancira said. “Because as supply gets limited, we know economics suggests that the price even goes up based on just supply being limited.”

